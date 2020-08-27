Margaret Jane Risner, 79, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Margaret was born in Taylor County, Iowa, on August 18, 1941. Her parents were Olaf and Agnes (Campbell) Mendenhall; and preceded her in death.

She graduated from Hopkins High School, Hopkins, Missouri. She married Edward Ray Risner, Sr., and they had lived in Hopkins, Missouri, then to Torrance California, later Orange County and Westminster, California, then Livingston, Texas, before returning to Hopkins. She spent the past 10 years in Maryville.

Margaret was a homemaker; she liked to cook and sold her Christmas baked goods during the holidays. She loved to listen to Johnny Cash and George Strait. She was an avid reader, and she played lots of bingo.

She leaves behind her husband, Edward; her children: Debbie (Jeff) McClure, Aubrey, Texas, Denise Hardy, Orange County, California, Darla (Greg) Morales, Denton, Texas, Edward Ray (Michael) Risner, Jr., Carrollton, Texas, and Dena (Thomas) Thornhill, Fortson, Georgia; 3 sisters: Patricia Spire, Maryville, Missouri, Teresa Demott, Maryville, Missouri, and Joyce Mendenhall, Fayetteville, Arkansas; 5 grandchildren: Heather, Christopher, Tyler, Justin, and Dylan; 2 great grandchildren: Hudson, and Gwen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Risner has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s name to the Maryville Ministry Center, 817 S Main, Maryville, Missouri 64468.