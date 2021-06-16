Clear
Margaret Joyce German, 76

Joyce was born September 27, 1944 to Milton LaVerne and Sarah Jane (Bradley) Strawhacker in Weston, Missouri. She passed from this life on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:30 PM

She moved to Rushville, Missouri in 1950. She attended Rushville Elementary Grade School through the eighth grade. She attended DeKalb High School (R-IV), graduating in 1962.
Most of her employment was in food service. She worked 29 years at the Atchison Juvenile Correction Facility in the Dietary Department. She served as the Food Service Manager for 19 of those years, retiring in 2008.
She married Thomas Glen German on May 13, 1986 in St. Joseph, Missouri. They made their home in Country Club, Missouri in 1996.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas German; sister, Alice Thummel; four sons, Donald Jarrett, Thomas Dale German, Richard German, and Robert Davies; and daughter, Heather Jarrett.
She is survived by daughter, Dana McClurg, Agency, MO; son, Kenneth German, Allegan, MI; stepdaughter, Rachelle Ault (Tim), Cameron, MO; sister, Phyllis Shaefer (Jack), Hiawatha, KS; two brothers, Chris Strawhacker (Debbie), Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Dennis Strawhacker, Atchison, KS; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No visitation is planned. Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.

