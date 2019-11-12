Margaret June Hernandez, 87, of St. Joseph, MO

Margaret's Obituary

Margaret June Hernandez, 87, of St. Joseph, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at a local health care facility. She was born June 5, 1932, in Grant City, Mo., daughter of Bernard A. Stief and Emma Faye Watson, who preceded her in death. Margaret attended Neely Grade School and Central High School in St. Joseph. She married Fermin Landin Hernandez on May 7th, 1949 at Holy Rosary Church in St. Joseph, where this year they reached a milestone of seventy years of marriage together. Margaret loved her family above all things in life, which included her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, on her cross stitch, sewing, and knitting projects. She loved to cook, specializing her talent in Mexican food, which was enjoyed and cherished by all. She is survived by her husband, Fermin L. Hernandez Sr. of St. Joseph; her sister Barbara Ann Montemayor, of Humble, Tx., children: Joseph Michael (Patricia) Hernandez of St. Louis, Mo., Theresa (Cecil) Hernandez-White, Thomas (Jodi Branson) Hernandez, Anita (Rick) Garvey, Mary Helen (Jerry) Burgess, Jerome (Kathryn) Hernandez all of St. Joseph, Anthony (Debra) Hernandez of Thornton, Co., Steven (Mona) Hernandez of Nashville, Tn., James (Laurie) Hernandez of Russellville, Ar.; 24 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; as well as nephews, nieces and cousins. On May 13, 2015, she was also preceded in death by her son, Fermin Hernandez II of Albuquerque, NM. Margaret was of Catholic faith, and she believed strongly in the power of prayer, through the Blessed Mother. Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Wednesday, by Deacon Marcelino Canchola, the family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, followed by the Interment at a later date. Flowers may be sent to Rupp Funeral Home where a guest book will also be available.