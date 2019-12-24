Clear

Margaret K. Manno, 78

Celebration of Life: Thursday, December 26th, 2019 10:00 AM @ Hope Fellowship Church. 1108 S. 33rd Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507. Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Margaret K. Manno
May 21, 1941 - December 21, 2019

Margaret K. Manno, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 21, 2019.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tony; sister; and stepmother.
Survivors include Herman Love, devoted companion; children, Renae Scott, Rhlonda Potts, Shelia Fowler and James Scott; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brian Potts; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Potts; and brothers, Mike and J.W. McCord.
Celebration of Life 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Hope Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses .

There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
