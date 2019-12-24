Margaret K. Manno
May 21, 1941 - December 21, 2019
Margaret K. Manno, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 21, 2019.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tony; sister; and stepmother.
Survivors include Herman Love, devoted companion; children, Renae Scott, Rhlonda Potts, Shelia Fowler and James Scott; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brian Potts; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Potts; and brothers, Mike and J.W. McCord.
Celebration of Life 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Hope Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses .
