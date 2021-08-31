Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86

Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:05 AM

Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
On April 10, 1935 she was born in Blythedale, Missouri to Leland and Ruth (Lewis) Grinstead.
She married Charles F. Heinz on November 20, 1957, they were later divorced.
Margaret enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda Faris; sister, Marion Campbell; brothers, Keith, Bud, Albert Dean, Carl “Gene”, and Ronnie Grinstead; son-in-law, Kevin Tinder.
Survivors include daughters, Charla Heinz Eversole (Jim) and Debbie Heinz Tinder; grandchildren, Samantha Drake (Dustin), Amanda Mollett (Chris), Krista Faris, Shelby Eulinger (¬¬Jeremiah), Cody Tinder, Cameron Tinder (Hannah), Bailey Tinder, Brady Tinder; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Broncucci; brother-in-law, Melvin Heinz; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Sissy.
Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Cosby Zion Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories