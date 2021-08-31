Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
On April 10, 1935 she was born in Blythedale, Missouri to Leland and Ruth (Lewis) Grinstead.
She married Charles F. Heinz on November 20, 1957, they were later divorced.
Margaret enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda Faris; sister, Marion Campbell; brothers, Keith, Bud, Albert Dean, Carl “Gene”, and Ronnie Grinstead; son-in-law, Kevin Tinder.
Survivors include daughters, Charla Heinz Eversole (Jim) and Debbie Heinz Tinder; grandchildren, Samantha Drake (Dustin), Amanda Mollett (Chris), Krista Faris, Shelby Eulinger (¬¬Jeremiah), Cody Tinder, Cameron Tinder (Hannah), Bailey Tinder, Brady Tinder; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Broncucci; brother-in-law, Melvin Heinz; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Sissy.
Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Cosby Zion Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.