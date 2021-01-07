Margaret Mary Sanders, 80

Margaret (Marge) Mary Sanders, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

She was born June 1,1940 in St. Joseph to Richard W. and Eugenia M. (Murphy) Snooks.

Margaret married Robert L. Sanders on September 8, 1962. He preceded her in death.

She was a lifelong member of Cathedral Parish, attended Cathedral elementary, Convent of the Sacred Heart high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Barat & Duchesne Colleges. She was a case worker for the St. Joseph School District(3 yrs.), secretary for Cathedral School(2 yrs.), secretary at Summers Realty(7 yrs.), then was office manager/bookkeeper at Cathedral Parish(27 yrs.).

Marge was a Benedictine Oblate with the Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, enjoyed singing in Cathedral choir, the Sweet Adelines, and volunteering at the Cathedral Food Pantry. She was a member of St. Anne’s Altar Society, assisted with RCIA, lead couple of Marriage Encounter, Sacred Heart Alumni Association, Charitable Ladies of St. Joseph, Junior League, SIS (Sisters in Service), Show Me Women Who Care, and a past board member of The Elderly through InterServ.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Richard; and grandson, Finnegan Joseph Hausman.

Survivors include children, Rob Sanders (Julie), Dan Sanders (Michelle), Michael Sanders (Vicki) and Jennifer Hausman (David); grandchildren, Andrea, Marcella, Annabelle, Gantt, Wynn, Hannah, Jacob and Isabella; great-grandchildren, Iverson and Xavier; brother, William Snooks; and sister, Mary Garvey (Bill).

Visitation & Rosary begin 4:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial l0:00 A.M. Saturday, Cathedral Church. Interment to follow Funeral Mass, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cathedral Parish Food Pantry.