Margaret "Peggy" Ann Buczek 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday November 30, 2020 in Saint Joseph. She was born July 20, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO daughter of the late Frances & Theodore Danback. She graduated from Lafayette high school, and worked many years at the DeKalb High School as a teacher aid and special education department. She was of the Christian Faith. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Benjamin Joseph Buczek, Jr., and son, Christopher Buczek. Survivors include: three sons: Greg Buczek, Faucett, MO, Mike Buczek, St. Joseph, MO, and Kris (Kim) Buczek, Cosby, MO, grandchildren: Erica Buczek, Konnor Buczek, and Karoline Buczek, great grandchildren, Yoshi and Mika, and brother, Chuck Danback of St. Joseph, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.