Margaret "Peggy" Ann Buczek, 78

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Buczek 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday November 30, 2020 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Buczek 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday November 30, 2020 in Saint Joseph. She was born July 20, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO daughter of the late Frances & Theodore Danback. She graduated from Lafayette high school, and worked many years at the DeKalb High School as a teacher aid and special education department. She was of the Christian Faith. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Benjamin Joseph Buczek, Jr., and son, Christopher Buczek. Survivors include: three sons: Greg Buczek, Faucett, MO, Mike Buczek, St. Joseph, MO, and Kris (Kim) Buczek, Cosby, MO, grandchildren: Erica Buczek, Konnor Buczek, and Karoline Buczek, great grandchildren, Yoshi and Mika, and brother, Chuck Danback of St. Joseph, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's. Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning to the south of the area.
