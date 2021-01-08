Margaret "Peggy" Anna Stanton, 79

Margaret "Peggy" Anna (Theis) Stanton, 79, of Troy, KS, passed away peacefully Monday Jan. 4, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Atchison, KS. She was the daughter of the late Millie and Nicholas Theis. She attended Mount St. Scholastica Academy located in Atchison, KS. She received her bachelors degree in English Composition from Missouri Western State University, Summa Cum Laude, and a Masters Degree from the University of Kansas in Museum Studies, Summa Cum Laude. Peggy worked at Leglar Barn Museum, Lenexa, KS, as a Museum Curator. She was very involved as member of the Doniphan County Historical Society and the Troy, Kansas, Sesquicentennial (150-year) Celebration. She also was active with Catholic Charities, and a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy KS. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Lucy Peden, twin grandchildren George L. and Nicholas C. Stanton, two great-grandchildren, Trevor Brown and Owen Curtis. Survivors include brothers, Nicholas (Mary Lou) Theis, Cheyenne, WY, and Jerry Theis, Sunrise Beach, MO. Eight children beginning with the oldest: George (Kim) Stanton, Troy, KS, Sharon Curtis, Cameron, MO, Brenda Owens, who now resides in Florida, Dennis (Debbi) Stanton, Overland Park, KS, David "Shane" (Tammy) Stanton, Troy, KS, Dana Chenlo, who resides in Nebraska, Jessica Stanton, St. Joseph, MO, and twin sister Errica (Michael) Coon, Sunrise Beach, MO. Peggy left behind 28 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services with a graveside inurnment service will be held in May. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Rosebrooks Center, P.O. Box 320599, Kansas City, MO, 64132. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com