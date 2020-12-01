Margaret "Peggy" Reardon, 85

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Reardon, passed away Thursday, October 29th on her 85th birthday. She was born October 29, 1935, in St. Joseph to Thomas and Rose Walsh. She married the love of her life, Clarence "Joe" Reardon, on May 10, 1958. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2006.

Margaret was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School. A devout Catholic, she was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church for over 60 years. She worked as a merchandising assistant for JC Penneys for 20 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by children Mary Jo Hayter (Kenny), Rose Ann Pearl (Richard), Dan Reardon (Linda), Annette Regan and Brian Reardon (Sara); grandchildren Brooke McGrath (Kevin), Lacy Pearl, Jeffrey Hayter, Ashley McClellen(Cameron), Nick Regan (Shannon), Sarah Arends (Mitch), Zack Regan, Adam Reardon and Ruby Reardon; great-grandchildren Brinley Howard, Madeline and Hannah McGrath, Blake and Joe Regan, Harper and Charlie McClellen and Oliver Arends. She was preceded in death by her grandson Alex Pearl.

The Rosary will be Sunday, November 8th at 6:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The visitation will follow from 6:30 - 8:00 PM. A private family Mass will be held on Monday, November 9th at 10:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow immediately after the funeral Mass for anyone who would like to attend.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund or Seven Dolors Altar Society.