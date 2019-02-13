Margaret Theo Wilson (Strattan), 100

Obituary for Margaret Theo Wilson (Strattan) Print

Margaret Theo Wilson, 100, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Twin Oaks Health & Rehab Center, Lansing, KS. Margaret was born April 1, 1918 in Buffalo, NY to William and Theo Stegman (Muse) Strattan. As a child, Margaret travelled throughout the country with her military family, and was a 1936 graduate of Junction City KS High School. She was a 1940 graduate of University of Kansas, and earned her Master’s in 1949 from Teacher’s College, Columbia University. Margaret taught business classes at the Weston High School from 1947 until 1949, when she married Roger G. Wilson on August 29, 1949 in St. Joseph, MO. They worked together in insurance and banking. Margaret was a proud resident of Weston and was a member of various clubs and organizations, most notably the Weston Historical Museum where she was a founding member and Weston Christian Church as a faithful member for over 70 years. She loved studying and watching birds and was an avid KU Jayhawk fan. Margaret and Roger traveled extensively over the years on numerous ABA/MBA trips with their banker friends, and trips to China, Russia, Hong Kong. After Roger’s death Margaret was able to tag along with a group of “younger” lady friends, FOKU, on their travel adventures. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers William A. and Everet L. Strattan; and husbands Abe Shafer III and Roger G. Wilson. Margaret is survived by sons Abe (Ann) Shafer IV, Donald Roger (Roberta) Wilson, and Theodore Strattan (Connie) Wilson, all of Weston; grandchildren Abe “Quint” (Christy) Shafer V, Margaret E. “MaLiz” (Ryan) Denk, Gabriel W. (Kirsten) Richesson, Luke J. (Anita) Richesson, Amanda M. (Jackson) Groves, Lauren M. (Kevin) Martin, and Wesley D. Wilson, Jacob R. Wilson, and Nathan T. Wilson; great grandchildren Bette and Will Shafer, Asher, and Chloe Denk, Elle, Luther, and Sunny Richesson, Bristol and Rowyn Groves, and James and Benson Martin; cousins Charless (Marjorie) Fowlkes and Marilyn Nuss ; niece Margaret E. Smith and nephew Robert (Connie) Strattan. All are welcome to a gathering of friends and family from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Eventful, 25180 JJ HWY, in Weston. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 16 at the Weston Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Weston Historical Museum, POB 266, Weston, MO 64098.