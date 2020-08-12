Margaret V. Wells

1922-2020

Margaret V. Wells, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born on December 26, 1922 in Winthrop, Missouri to Otis and Helen Allen.

Margaret married David Wayne Wells May 13, 1948. He preceded her in death July 11, 2001. They had lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Bloomfield Hills and Pontiac, Michigan before moving back to St. Joseph, Missouri several years ago.

She was a member of Faith United Church.

Margaret enjoyed painting, gardening, crocheting, and playing solitaire.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Paul Allen.

Survivors include daughter, Margaret Ann Troutman; grandchildren, Beth Dikes (John), Robert Troutman (Diane); great-grandchildren, Kyle Dikes (Sara-Ashley), Jason Troutman (Jolene), Jillian Troutman; brother, Bill Allen; sister, Mary Bruns; sister-in-law, Maxine Vandever; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 9:30 A.M. Friday, Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.