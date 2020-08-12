Clear

Margaret V. Wells, 97

Graveside Service: Friday, August 14th, 2020 9:30 AM @ Armstrong Cemetery. Rushville, MO.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Margaret V. Wells
1922-2020

Margaret V. Wells, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 with family by her side.
She was born on December 26, 1922 in Winthrop, Missouri to Otis and Helen Allen.
Margaret married David Wayne Wells May 13, 1948. He preceded her in death July 11, 2001. They had lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Bloomfield Hills and Pontiac, Michigan before moving back to St. Joseph, Missouri several years ago.
She was a member of Faith United Church.
Margaret enjoyed painting, gardening, crocheting, and playing solitaire.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Paul Allen.
Survivors include daughter, Margaret Ann Troutman; grandchildren, Beth Dikes (John), Robert Troutman (Diane); great-grandchildren, Kyle Dikes (Sara-Ashley), Jason Troutman (Jolene), Jillian Troutman; brother, Bill Allen; sister, Mary Bruns; sister-in-law, Maxine Vandever; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 9:30 A.M. Friday, Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories