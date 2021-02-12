Margie E. Beggs, 86

Margie E. (Williams) Beggs, 86, St. Joseph MO, passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2021 at a local hospital.

Margie was born on October 11, 1934 as the oldest twin daughter to Ralph L. And Juanita V, (Jenkins) Williams.

Margie married Logan Beggs January 18th, 1953, and had just celebrated 68 years of marriage.

She retired from the St. Joseph School District, having taught art at Lafayette High School and Robidoux Middle School. Margie enjoyed drawing and teaching others to draw, her specialty was charcoal portraits. Many homes across Missouri and Texas have walls that are adorned with her artwork. Singing was another of Margie's passions, just a mention of a word that reminded her of a lyric and she would break out in song, she even had her own karaoke machine. She loved to play dominos and cards with pitch and double solitaire among her favorites, but you had to pay close attention because she liked to play by "Margie" rules. Having not traveled further than Wathena as a child, she loved traveling with Logan, having been to all 50 states, but especially enjoyed going to visit her sister in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, and her time in Texas, always striving to go back.

She was preceded in death by son, Dirk, her parents, and brother Robert.

Margie is survived by husband, Logan, her twin sister, Mary (Keith) Carroll, Burlington NC, son Terry (Nicole) Beggs, St. Joseph, daughters Carol (Mike) Wolf, Maysville, Mo and Delaina (Charles) Babcock, Lincoln Mo.

5 Grandchildren Micah (Isaac) Hilton, Maysville, Jonathon (Tiffany)Wolf, Maysville, Morgan {Chris) Thomas, Milwaukee, WI, Carlie (Trevor) Kahler, Kansas City, Mo, and Coleman (Shelby) Babcock, St.Joseph. 8 Great Grandchildren - Miles, Gibson {Artie), Agnes, & Sylvie Hilton. Wyatt, Westen, & Willow Wolf, and Weslie Kahler. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity (her contribution usually was in the form of shopping at the Restore on a weekly basis), King Hill Christian Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.