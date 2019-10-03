Margie's Obituary

Margie Gilpin

1936-2019

Margie Gilpin, 83, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Born August 21, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO to Roy & Ruth (Haden) McKinsey. She married Billie Joe "Bill" Gilpin in October of 1972. They lived in St. Joseph and later moved to Mesa, AZ, where Margie attended college at the University of Arizona and they resided for 15 years before moving back to St. Joseph. Margie was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother. She was very social, enjoyed meeting her friends at their coffee groups and loved her family.

Mrs. Gilpin was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Billy McKinsey; and sister, Kathleen Walker.

Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Dennis) Howe - St. Joseph, MO; Brenda (Randy) Jones - Dearborn, MO; son, Daniel (Lisa) Archer - St. Joseph, MO; step- son, Nick (Victoria) Gilpin - Columbia, MO; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM, Sunday October 6, with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. Interment at Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.