Margie Gilpin, 83, of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Sunday, October 06, 2019 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Memorial Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Monday, October 07, 2019 10:00 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Followed by the interment at Memorial Park

Margie's Obituary
Margie Gilpin
1936-2019

Margie Gilpin, 83, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Born August 21, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO to Roy & Ruth (Haden) McKinsey. She married Billie Joe "Bill" Gilpin in October of 1972. They lived in St. Joseph and later moved to Mesa, AZ, where Margie attended college at the University of Arizona and they resided for 15 years before moving back to St. Joseph. Margie was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother. She was very social, enjoyed meeting her friends at their coffee groups and loved her family.

Mrs. Gilpin was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Billy McKinsey; and sister, Kathleen Walker.

Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Dennis) Howe - St. Joseph, MO; Brenda (Randy) Jones - Dearborn, MO; son, Daniel (Lisa) Archer - St. Joseph, MO; step- son, Nick (Victoria) Gilpin - Columbia, MO; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM, Sunday October 6, with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. Interment at Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

