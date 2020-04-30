Clear
Margie L. Grimes, 91

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Margie L. Grimes, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was born April 25, 1929 to William and Ellie (Chapple) Brazelton.
Margie enjoyed religious TV programs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Survivors include nephew, Michael Smith, of Grandview, Missouri; nieces, Joyce Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri and Beth Sherlock, of Savannah, Missouri.
Natural Farewell services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

