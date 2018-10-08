Margit C. Strong

September 30, 2018

Margit C. Strong of St. Joseph, passed away on September 30, 2018, at her son's home in Savannah, Missouri.

She was born in Czechoslovakia and came to the States in the 1950s.

She is survived by: daughters Donna Hornsby and Diane Bennett; sons, Karl D. Evans and Kurt F. and wife, Lela, Evans; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Evans; husbands Daniel Evans, Donald Kelley and Bruce Strong.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00AM Thursday, October 11, at Horigan Chapel. Father Joshua Barlett celebrating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue in Savannah, Missouri.