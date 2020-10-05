Clear
Margot I. Moreno, 79

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 12:07 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Margot I. Moreno
1941-2020

Margot I. Moreno, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1941 in Berlin, Germany.
Margot enjoyed spending time with her pets, she was a huge animal lover.
Margot was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers.
Survivors include sons, Steven and Thomas Moreno.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

