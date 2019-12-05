Margot Mary Acree-Shalz, 90

Margot A. Shalz

October 13, 1929 - November 28, 2019

Margot Mary Acree-Shalz passed away November 28, 2019, in St. Joseph, Missouri. At the time of her death Ms. Shalz was a resident of Wathena, Kansas. Ms. Shalz was the daughter of Clifford and Constance Schneider Acree Wakeman both of whom preceded her in death. In addition, Ms. Shalz was preceded in death by her husband James N. Shalz.

Ms. Shalz graduated in 1951 from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. After her graduation Ms. Shalz worked throughout the United States and in Japan. Upon her retirement Ms. Shalz returned home to Wathena.

Margot enjoyed her pets, literature and music of all types, following Royals baseball and was an avid writer of letters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 3, memorials may be made to Wathena EMS.