Margot (Motzer) Liebing, 75, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Margot was born in Donauwörth, Germany, on June 9, 1945. She had lived in Islip Terrace, Long Island, New York, before moving to the Maryville area in 1990. She was a Catholic and had attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

She graduated high school and then attended a technical school for secretaries. She had worked for 19 years for Lufthansa German Airlines as a staff Executive Assistant.

On September 17, 1966, Margot was united in marriage to Fred Johannes Liebing. He passed away on March 28, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Eric Alexander Liebing, and his partner Nicholas Alessandri, Portland, Oregon.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A private family burial will be at 12:00 PM, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

A Celebration of Life for Margot will follow the burial. The Celebration will be held at the Masonic Hall, 1622 North Main, Maryville. The hours are 1-5 PM, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, Missouri 64468.