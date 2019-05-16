Clear

Margueritte Madeleine Batsell, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri

May 20 Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM May 20 Service Monday, May 20, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: May. 15, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Margueritte Madeleine Batsell
1918-2019

Margueritte Madeleine Batsell, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Living Community of St. Joseph.
She was born to Henry and Sophie Milbourn on May 11, 1918.
Margueritte was married to Chester Lee Batsell on January 26, 1939.
She was an occupational therapist assistant at the State Hospital in St. Joseph, MO for many years.
Margueritte volunteered at the Second Season Shop, Community of Christ Church and helped many people with difficult situations.
She loved her Lord and Savior and was a light to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Batsell; son, Roger Batsell; son-in-law, Richard Barmann; granddaughter, Shawn Barmann; sister, Muriel McKay, and others.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Barmann, St. Joseph, MO; 2 granddaughters, Stacy McCrea, St. Joseph, MO, Laurie Wall (Scotty), West Plains, MO; 5 great-grandchildren, Dylan McCrea (Rachael Duncan), King City, MO, Madison McCrea, St. Joseph, MO, Abigail Wall, Emma Wall, Bradyn Wall, all of West Plains, MO; 2 great-great-granddaughters, Kinleigh and RaeLynn, King City, MO; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends and others who were touched by Margueritte are invited to attend the funeral services that will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 1:00 P.M. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Seventeenth Street Community of Christ Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events