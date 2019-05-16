Obituary

Margueritte Madeleine Batsell

1918-2019

Margueritte Madeleine Batsell, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Living Community of St. Joseph.

She was born to Henry and Sophie Milbourn on May 11, 1918.

Margueritte was married to Chester Lee Batsell on January 26, 1939.

She was an occupational therapist assistant at the State Hospital in St. Joseph, MO for many years.

Margueritte volunteered at the Second Season Shop, Community of Christ Church and helped many people with difficult situations.

She loved her Lord and Savior and was a light to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Batsell; son, Roger Batsell; son-in-law, Richard Barmann; granddaughter, Shawn Barmann; sister, Muriel McKay, and others.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Barmann, St. Joseph, MO; 2 granddaughters, Stacy McCrea, St. Joseph, MO, Laurie Wall (Scotty), West Plains, MO; 5 great-grandchildren, Dylan McCrea (Rachael Duncan), King City, MO, Madison McCrea, St. Joseph, MO, Abigail Wall, Emma Wall, Bradyn Wall, all of West Plains, MO; 2 great-great-granddaughters, Kinleigh and RaeLynn, King City, MO; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and others who were touched by Margueritte are invited to attend the funeral services that will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 1:00 P.M. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Seventeenth Street Community of Christ Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.