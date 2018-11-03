Maria Bailey

August 27, 1944 - November 03, 2018

Maria Bailey, 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully at her home with her family, Saturday, November 3, 2018. She fought long and hard with grace and dignity.

Maria was born August 27, 1944, in Tubau, LaUnion, Philippines to Pedro and Lucia (Ventura) Dy. She owned and operated a restaurant in the Philippines. She came to the United States in 1994 to help care for her family. She always took care of others before herself.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Bailey, and seven siblings.

She is survived daughters, Elizabeth Siapno-Lake (Chet), Yolly Siapno; sons, Jesus "Chuy" Siapno and Ely Siapno (Brenda); grandchildren Manny Wiedmaier, Mitchell Wiedmaier (Michelle), Chet Lake, Jr., Christopher Lake, Blade Lake, eleven more grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lilia Moore, Beth Capps, Lita Dy, Florentina Dacanay; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for Maria's burial service in the Philippines.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, November 7, 2018, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.