Maria Bailey
August 27, 1944 - November 03, 2018
Maria Bailey, 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully at her home with her family, Saturday, November 3, 2018. She fought long and hard with grace and dignity.
Maria was born August 27, 1944, in Tubau, LaUnion, Philippines to Pedro and Lucia (Ventura) Dy. She owned and operated a restaurant in the Philippines. She came to the United States in 1994 to help care for her family. She always took care of others before herself.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Bailey, and seven siblings.
She is survived daughters, Elizabeth Siapno-Lake (Chet), Yolly Siapno; sons, Jesus "Chuy" Siapno and Ely Siapno (Brenda); grandchildren Manny Wiedmaier, Mitchell Wiedmaier (Michelle), Chet Lake, Jr., Christopher Lake, Blade Lake, eleven more grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lilia Moore, Beth Capps, Lita Dy, Florentina Dacanay; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for Maria's burial service in the Philippines.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, November 7, 2018, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Related Content
- Maria Bailey August 27, 1944 - November 03, 2018
- Billie Jean Anderson June 19, 1944 - August 09, 2018
- Beverly "Diane" Williams Fraze August 14, 1944 - October 10, 2018
- Larry J. McClintick October 4, 1944 - April 8, 2018
- Janice R. Morriss October 28, 1944 - September 24, 2018
- Rita Marlene Russell April 24, 1944 - October 21, 2018
- Sally A. Fish August 12, 1932 - March 27, 2018
- Erma C. Ball October 24, 1947 - August 27, 2018
- Donald Dean Kirk November 15, 1941 - September 27, 2018
- John M Kanacsky November 1, 1927 - August 18, 2018