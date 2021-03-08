Maria D. Valdes-Saldamando, 45, of St. Joseph, formerly of Cuba, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. Born April 21, 1975 in Cuba to her late parents, Mario Valdes and Josephine Saldamando. Maria worked in production at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph. Survivors include her companion, Alexis Carrion Isaac of St. Joseph, daughter, Maricelis, and son, Arian, both of Cuba. Miss Valdes-Saldamando has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:07 PM
