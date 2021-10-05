Maria “Jody” Cary, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 after a brief illness with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.

On September 6, 1973 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Betty (Kersey) Cary.

Maria was a proud graduate of Central High School Class of 1991. She attended Ashland United Methodist and Caring First churches. She was a volunteer counselor at Camp Galilee. Maria worked for many years at KQ2 and more recently, she was a Paparazzi Jewelry Consultant.

She will be remembered by many as a very caring, accepting person with a huge heart and a smile for everyone she met. Friends recall how she was available to so many in their time of need as a supportive listener. Maria could light up a room and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sisters, Betty Ann Fisher (Greg) of St. Joseph, Kathy Meyer (Kelly) of Oregon, Missouri, Debi Ford (Terry) of Summerville, South Carolina; cousin, Annette Salsbury of Guilford, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Tinker.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests contributions to Maria’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Maria’s Tribute Page.