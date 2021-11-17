Mariam Lou Misner, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her home.

Mariam was born August 6, 1930 to William J. and Bess Eisenhour Misner in St. Joseph and grew up in rural Andrew County. She attended Deakin rural elementary school and graduated from Savannah High School. She attended St. Joseph Junior College two years and graduated from William Jewel College of Liberty in 1951. She attended the school of Medical Technology at former Missouri Methodist Hospital and became a Registered Clinical lab technologist. She received her Master of Religious Education from the Carver School of Missions and Social Work in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mariam was a member of First Baptist Church of Savannah when in 1956 she was appointed by the Baptist International Mission Board, SBC as a medical missionary to the country of Indonesia where she served for 37 years. She worked with the medical team and served as director of the Lab-X ray services in both the Kediri Baptist Hospital in Java for thirty-one years and the Imanuel Hospital in Lampung, Sumatra for six years. She was also able to serve in the village churches in the area, helping them to grow and mature.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William J. Misner and Bess (Isenhour) Misner and a brother John D. Misner. She is survived by several cousins and many friends and caregiver Kristy Humes.

Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral Service 2:00 PM Thursday at Journey Baptist Church. Interment Savannah Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to International Mission Board.