Marian Brown, 91

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Marian Brown, 91 of St. Joseph received her heavenly wings on October 31 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Marian was born November 3, 1928 to Vern Foster and Marie Bullmaster Kenyon. She attended Benton High School. She was employed by Chase Candy Co. and Whitaker Cable. In 1956 she married Raymond Dittemore. From that marriage came 5 children. In 1970 she married Jay Dee Brown. She is proceeded in death by her 2 husbands, a daughter Rayida, brothers Paul and Howard Kenyon, sisters Laverna Sigrist, Doris Adkins, son Terry Brown, daughter in law Cheryl Dittemore and companion Dale Brown. Marian was a devout Christian, a member of Faith United Baptist Church, and VFW Womens aux. She loved crafting, family events including the guinea get together, candy making, card playing, knitting and couponing. Marians life was full of blessings, the greatest being a mother, grandma, and great grandma. Survivors include: Bob (Sharon) Dittemore, Jerry (Therese) Brown, Cindy (John) Coil, Cheryl (Jeff) Huffman, Chris (Brian) Puett, Chuck Dittemore and Sue Grable, Shirley (Ken) Burris of Georgia, 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services & Live Stream: 10 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Rupp Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gods Mountain Children's Camp to the following address: Gods Mountain, 1407 Sparta Rd, Faucett, MO 64448. Online condolence, obituary & live stream for services, www.ruppfuneral.com

