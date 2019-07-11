Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph Full Story

Marian Carrie Johnson, 97, Lawson, formerly of Cameron, Missouri

Visitation Sunday, July 14th, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm First Christian Church Service Sunday, July 14th, 2019 2:00pm First Christian Church 318 N. Pine St. CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Marian C. Johnson
1922-2019

Lawson, Missouri- Marian Carrie Johnson, 97, Lawson, formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away July 11, 2019.
Marian was born on March 5, 1922 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Charles Jonathon and Minnie (Black) Bozarth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis “Penrod” Johnson; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Marion was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron where she was in the CWF, Financial Secretary, Evangelism Committee, and the Church Board and youth leader. She was also a former Ambassador at Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Beverly Long, Cameron and Shirley Rupe, Lathrop, MO; brother, Homer Bozarth, Chipley, FL; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donations to the First Christian Church, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events