Obituary

Marian C. Johnson

1922-2019

Lawson, Missouri- Marian Carrie Johnson, 97, Lawson, formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away July 11, 2019.

Marian was born on March 5, 1922 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to Charles Jonathon and Minnie (Black) Bozarth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis “Penrod” Johnson; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

Marion was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron where she was in the CWF, Financial Secretary, Evangelism Committee, and the Church Board and youth leader. She was also a former Ambassador at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Beverly Long, Cameron and Shirley Rupe, Lathrop, MO; brother, Homer Bozarth, Chipley, FL; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donations to the First Christian Church, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.