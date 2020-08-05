Marian L. Rheuport

1942-2020

Warsaw, MO- Marian Lee Rheuport, 78, passed away August 3, 2020. Marian was born Feb. 18, 1942 to Francis and Lucille (Marshall) Hufford in Forbes, MO.

Marian was a paper carrier for the Kansas City Star.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; brother Alfred Hufford, and sister Edna Mae Wratchford.

Marian is survived by: husband, Jack; children, Rita Parrack, Rex Webber, Cassy Farr, Rod Webber; step-children, Dawn, Melissa, Darren, Jason, Derrick, Tamara, Shalyn; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brother Bill (Pearline) Hufford, Howard Lee (Donna) Hufford, Sister in law Sue Hufford and her beloved dog Kimber.

Services: 2:00 PM Friday August 7, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.