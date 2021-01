Marian Stanislaus, 85

Marian I. Stanislaus, 85, Overland Park, KS, died December 27, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House.

She was born in Savannah, MO, on October 22, 1935, the daughter of Sibyl Neely and Malvin Sorensen. She was married October 13, 1956 to Marvin G. Stanislaus.

Marian grew-up in Missouri and graduated from Maryville High School. She was married to the love of her life for 42 years and after 22 years apart they are reunited again. As a homemaker and Navy wife she raised 3 amazing sons.

Many will always treasure her cross-stitch art and will continue the tradition of her Christmas cookies. She spent many hours volunteering at local food banks and libraries. She, also, loved researching her Danish ancestry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin G. Stanislaus.

Survivors include her sons, Malvin Stanislaus, Marlin Stanislaus, Marinus Stanislaus; brother, Steve Howard; grandchildren, Greg Stanislaus, Meg Nelson, Natalie Stanislaus, Danay Fast, Kiley Kuehn, Jamie Ballowe, Nick Stanislaus; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Private Family Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rex Strayer officiating,

The service will be Live Streamed for public viewing on Marian's obituary page on our website at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In place of flowers, the family would prefer memorial donations be made to the Head for The Cure Foundation, 1607 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64108. www.headforthecure.org/