Marie A. Lederer September 27, 1921 - January 12, 2019

Marie Antoinette (Johannes) Lederer, 97, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was the youngest of nine children born to Florian and Lillian (Kaelin) Johannes on September 27, 1921, in St. Joseph, where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and Convent of the Sacred Heart, Class of 1939.

On February 14, 1942, she married the love of her life, Frederick J. Lederer and they had eight children. They lived a full life raising their children.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband in 2011; two children, Mary in 1948 and Marie in 2015; her parents; sisters Anna, Frances, Catherine, Mary Rose, Agnes; brothers Frank, Urban, and Louis; numerous aunts, uncles, including Bishop Francis Johannes of the Leavenworth Diocese, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include five daughters; Susan Weber (John), Christine Marion (Bill) of Shawnee, KS, Belinda Heiss (Mike) of Lahaina, HI, Madeleine Heastan of St. Joseph, Rose Rutherford (Mike) of Omaha, NE; a son, Frederick J. Lederer, Jr. (Wanda Rawlings) of St. Joseph, 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one on the way, plus a multitude of nieces and nephews all of whom she loved beyond measure. Being the last of her generation on either side of her family, she was loved and cherished by all her family who looked up to her as a role model of how to live your life to the fullest.

Marie and Frederick were involved with their church, taught and called Square Dancing from 1950 to 1962, followed by becoming DJ's for 30 years, providing music for untold numbers of dances, weddings, and celebrations of all kinds.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for over 75 years during which she was a member and past officer of the St. Anne's Altar Society. She was also a member of the Daughter of Isabella, Circle No. 646 for 72 years, an avid bowler in their league for many years and appeared and performed in many of the reviews in her younger years. She was an Auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 571, an Auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 359 of which her husband, Fred, was a Past Commander, and a member of the Association of Alumni of the Sacred Heart.

In her younger years, Marie worked at Western Tablet Factory and then at Swifts Packing Co. during World War II. Once Fred was home from the War, she was then devoted to being a housewife and raising her children. In 1967, when her youngest child was in school Marie worked part-time at Swope's Hy-Klas Market at 24th & Olive street, until the owner's death in 1986. In 1981, Marie started volunteering at their newly formed St. Francis House of Bread, a food pantry at her church. She worked as a volunteer there for 33 years retiring as their long-time coordinator at age 93. She loved "Doing God's Work" helping people less fortunate in their time of need. Marie is remembered by hundreds of people and families that worked with her and those she helped.

Marie loved God and her family above all. She had many friends and never met a stranger. She was rarely seen without her beautiful smile and all who visited her were greeted with that smile and the words "Are you hungry? Let me fix you something to eat?" and her famous, "Did that taste good to you?" Her two favorite colors were sparkle and shine. She is now in Heaven, Sparkling and Shining down on all us.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis House of Bread or to St. Francis Xavier School Endowment Fund.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Daughters of Isabella Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. , where the family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m.