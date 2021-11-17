Elaine Maddox (Marie Elaine Maddox), 78, of Atchison, formerly Wathena, Kansas, passed away Oct 27, 21.

She was born April 23, 1943, to Lawrence Deeken and Eileen (Shalz) Deeken in St. Joseph, Missouri and in 1964 she married her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Allen Lee Maddox and had two sons together.

While Elaine may have been born with a slight handicap, she always overcame any obstacle presented to her. She was strong and unabashed with a deep, sarcastic sense of humor that she passed along to her sons. Her laugh was loud and infectious; even more so when the thunderous chortle was combined with her signature banging on the table whenever she found amusement in something. Elaine enjoyed her casino time and an occasional cocktail (although she couldn’t hold her liquor). She had a particular shade of brown lipstick she wore when she planned to give someone a piece of her mind; but overall was kind, with a big heart, a love for animals and huge pride in her sons.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Lawrence "Bill" Deeken and survived of the home by her sons Christopher of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Billy of Atchison, Kansas.

Elaine has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Rescue Crew (established by her son) non-profit animal rescue organization, as both she and her husband Allen were animal lovers: 3500 Vicksburg Ln N., #220, Plymouth, MN 55447.