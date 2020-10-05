Marie Margaret Sharp

1925-2020

Marie Margaret Sharp, 95, Northland Kansas City, MO formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

She was born January 21, 1925 in St. Joseph to Christopher and Margaret Van Dusen. She was raised by her stepfather Wallace Rolls and mother, Margaret.

Marie was a graduate of Savannah High School and played clarinet in the band.

She married Theodore Clyde “Ted” Sharp on November 9, 1947 in St. Joseph. Ted preceded her in death December 21, 2012.

She was a homemaker, seamstress, loving mother, and grandmother.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Glen Van Dusen.

Survivors include daughter, Lindell Campbell (James); their children, Jamie Poteete and Jeff Campbell; son, Dennis Sharp (Bonnie); their children, Tia Shumaker and Jeremy Sharp; eleven great grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Judy O’Connor (Mike).

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.