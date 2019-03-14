Clear

Marie Roseberry March 14, 2019

Memorial contributions to St. Francis Xavier House of Bread. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 noon Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends after the Rosary until 8:00 p.m.

Marie J. Roseberry, 94, of St. Joseph, died March 14, 2019, at Living Community. Marie was born October 31, 1924, in St. Joseph, to Jacob and Regina (Witucki) Koneczny.

She was a graduate of Central High School. She worked at Stetson Hat, and retired from Sears Credit Department. Marie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, St. Anne Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary Post #359

Marie was a kind and generous person. She had a special place in her heart for children and enjoyed filling shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, buying shoes for Soles for Christ, and contributing money and food for the St. Francis House of Bread food pantry.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; son David Roseberry; daughter Janet Wiedmer; sisters, Helen Hager, Louise Painter; and brother George Konicy.

Survivors include her children, Gayle Roe; Roger Roseberry (Anne); Judy Wiedmaier (AJ); Rick Roseberry (Judy); Lori Supple; son-in-law Wayne Wiedmer; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions to St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.

