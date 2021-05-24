Marie S. Smith, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.

She was born as Virginia Marie Slaydon on January 29, 1927 to James and Minnie (Gregory) Slaydon in Axton, Virginia.

On November 22, 1944, Marie married William B. Smith in Portsmouth, VA, where he was training as a pilot in the US Navy. Together, they enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. He preceded her in death. Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Janie Smith.

She was a long-standing member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Marie enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching baseball and football, and playing bridge. She leaves a legacy of love and nurturing four generations of descendants.

Survivors include daughter, Susie Heiss; grandchildren, Kerry Heiss (Maureen), Kelly Brown (Matt), Kasey Crewse (Jason), and Kristopher Heiss; great-grandchildren, Nate and Zach Heiss, Bailey Blackmann (Brandon), Evan and Mallory Brown, Max and Ella Crewse, and Ayden, Kendall and Carden Heiss; and great-great-grandchildren, Loren and Dmitry Blackmann.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggest memorial gifts to Wyatt Park Christian Church, or the American Heart Association.