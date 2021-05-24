Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marie S. Smith, 94

Marie S. Smith, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:06 PM

Marie S. Smith, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born as Virginia Marie Slaydon on January 29, 1927 to James and Minnie (Gregory) Slaydon in Axton, Virginia.
On November 22, 1944, Marie married William B. Smith in Portsmouth, VA, where he was training as a pilot in the US Navy. Together, they enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. He preceded her in death. Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Janie Smith.
She was a long-standing member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Marie enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching baseball and football, and playing bridge. She leaves a legacy of love and nurturing four generations of descendants.
Survivors include daughter, Susie Heiss; grandchildren, Kerry Heiss (Maureen), Kelly Brown (Matt), Kasey Crewse (Jason), and Kristopher Heiss; great-grandchildren, Nate and Zach Heiss, Bailey Blackmann (Brandon), Evan and Mallory Brown, Max and Ella Crewse, and Ayden, Kendall and Carden Heiss; and great-great-grandchildren, Loren and Dmitry Blackmann.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggest memorial gifts to Wyatt Park Christian Church, or the American Heart Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories