Marilyn Ann Daugherty (Shaw), 86

Marilyn A. Daugherty, 86, Kansas City, passed away, January 21, 2020.

She was born, May 2, 1933 in Crocker, Missouri to ------ and ---------.

Marilyn was a graduate of Crocker High School and was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Daugherty and 3 sisters, Glenna, Christina and Kathryn.

Survivors: Sons, John (D.B.) Daugherty, Winter Park, CO and Michael ( Rebecca) Daugherty, Stonington, ME; 4 daughters, Cathy (Stephen) Allen, Thousand Oaks, CA, Susan Daugherty (Lee Horowitz), Lunenburg, MA, Christy Daugherty (Daniel Borza), Park City, UT and Laurie (Wes Kramer) Kansas City, MO; 6 grandchildren, Leslie, Travis, Brett, Christopher, John and Keegan; and 1 great-grandchild.

Services: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Cameron, MO

Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs, MO.