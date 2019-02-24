Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marilyn Brown October 07, 1937 - February 24, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO. A family and parish Rosary will be at 5:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 27, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, visitation will follow from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland, MO, or to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Skidmore, MO.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Marilyn Brown, 81, of Skidmore, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.

Marilyn was born in Ravenwood, MO, on October 7, 1937, to Frederick Theodore and Laneata (Downing) Madden. She lived in Ravenwood until the 2nd grade, then to King City, MO, and to Parnell, MO for a year, and then Maryville. She had attended country school for a year, then graduated from 8th grade at St. Patrick’s, Maryville, and then graduated from Maryville High School in 1955.

On June 6, 1955, she was united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, to Charles Wayne Brown. They were married for 43 years before he passed away in 1998.

They moved to Augusta, GA, after Charles was drafted. They lived southwest of Skidmore, MO, and in 1991 moved into Skidmore.

Marilyn had worked as a nurse’s aide, then in the record’s room at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She also worked as an aide in a hospital in Augusta, GA. She later became a farm wife and raised her children.

She was a member and attended the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The Church bible study group, the Ladies altar society, and helped start and was a leader of the 4-H group in Skidmore.

Marilyn liked to garden and canning. She liked to fish and to go to the south farm. She enjoyed taking the grandkids to the movies. Spending time with her family was very important, and the annual get together at her house for Halloween.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles; her son, Dennis, granddaughter, Jamie Brown-Carlson; and 2 brothers, Larry and George Madden.

She is survived by her children, Danny Joe (Kaye) Brown, Skidmore, Jerry (Tracy) Brown, Skidmore, Rosalie (Marlin) Everett, Barnard, MO, and Connie (Paul) Swartz, Graham, MO; her brother, Bob (Carol) Madden, Surprise, AZ, sister in law, Charlene Madden, Parkville, MO, brother in law, Lewis Laverne Brown, Springfield, MO; 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO.

A family and parish Rosary will be at 5:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 27, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, visitation will follow from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland, MO, or to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Skidmore, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 2°
Cameron
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -9°
We are starting off our Monday on a mostly clear, but a very cold note in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills are anywhere from -5 to +5. While average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. For Monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events