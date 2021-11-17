Marilyn Elaine Decker 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born December 20, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Virginia and Carl Steidel. She graduated from Benton High School and married Gary Decker Sr. on August 6, 1966. She was a homemaker and worked at Walmart for 36 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, great grandkids, and her cousins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary Decker Sr, son Gary E. Decker Jr., daughter, Kim George, brother Thomas Steidel, and grandson, Stephen Lance. Survivors include, daughter, Shelly (Ernie) Lance, Savannah, MO, sister, Kelly (Dan) Berry, Rushville, MO, grandchildren: Ashley (Kenzie) Decker, Gena (Justin) George, Katlyn (Taylor) George, Brittany (Tristen) Stagner, great grandchildren: Myles, Tatum, Paisley, Jeron, Alazaya, Arayla, and Michael. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jason Abbott officiating, The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital, or Midwest Transplant network. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.