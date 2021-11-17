Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marilyn Elaine Decker, 73

Marilyn Elaine Decker 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:51 PM

Marilyn Elaine Decker 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born December 20, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Virginia and Carl Steidel. She graduated from Benton High School and married Gary Decker Sr. on August 6, 1966. She was a homemaker and worked at Walmart for 36 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, great grandkids, and her cousins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary Decker Sr, son Gary E. Decker Jr., daughter, Kim George, brother Thomas Steidel, and grandson, Stephen Lance. Survivors include, daughter, Shelly (Ernie) Lance, Savannah, MO, sister, Kelly (Dan) Berry, Rushville, MO, grandchildren: Ashley (Kenzie) Decker, Gena (Justin) George, Katlyn (Taylor) George, Brittany (Tristen) Stagner, great grandchildren: Myles, Tatum, Paisley, Jeron, Alazaya, Arayla, and Michael. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jason Abbott officiating, The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital, or Midwest Transplant network. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories