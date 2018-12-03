Clear
Marilyn F. Bolton August 12, 1931 - December 3, 2018

Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Saturday, December 08, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Marilyn F. Bolton was born August 12, 1931 in Augusta, Kansas and went to be with the Lord December 3rd. She attended Edison Elementary and Lafayette High School where she was the first Head Drum Majorette. She was married to Robert L. Castle from 1947 to 1958. On April 24, 1959 she married Richard D. Bolton who passed in August 2005. Marilyn was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church since 1980. She was a Tupperware manager for 40 years. Marilyn loved spending time with family, was a wonderful cook and loved to do all sorts of handwork such as sewing, knitting, dry flower arranging and especially crocheting. Many family members have heirloom treasures that she created.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Orvis E. Keck and Thelma Ruth Burgess; son, Robert L. Castle, Jr. and sisters, Phyllis Angle and Diana June Keck.

Survivors include: daughter, Connie (Wayne) Lemon; sons, Rick (Michelle) Bolton and Brett (Dawn) Bolton, all of St. Joseph; stepdaughters, Katherine (Mike) Northrup and Patricia (Jerry) Bottorff; half sister, Patty (Ron) Foster; grandchildren, Corey (Caitlin) Lemon, Cari Lemon, Erik (Megan) Bolton, Bryson, Jordan and Kerstyn Bolton, Blayr (Taylor) Kennedy, Melissa (Jerod) Howard, Breanna Bolton and Caitlin Bolton; step grandchildren, Jarod Bottorff, Cody (Kevin) Comeau and their families; great grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Russel and Morgan Lemon, Mason and Marissa Boatwright, Titus, Armor and Valor Kennedy, Alexia and Desinae Waters, Landon and Asher Howard; great-great grandchildren, Amilia Rose, Brodie and Luke Lemon; nephews, David (Kathy) Angle, of Grove, OK and Terry (Evangeline) Angle of South Dakota.

Marilyn held a special place in her heart for the families' Havanese. They, in return, showed her special love and affection.

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn suggests memorial gifts be given to Brookdale Presbyterian Church.

Visitation Saturday, December 8, 2018, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. A private inurnment will follow.

