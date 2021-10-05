Marilyn G. “Mert” Smith, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 5, 2021.

She was born December 5, 1942 in St. Joseph to Harry and Lucille (Slocum) Wells.

Mert married Larry M. Smith on September 8, 1965. He survives of the home.

She worked at St. Joseph Cleaners which was a family business and the Tupperware Distributor.

Mert loved babysitting her grandchildren. She was an avid letter and poem writer; just ask Betty Stunz! Mert loved bowling and visiting the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Van Ginkel; and stepmother, Josephine Wells.

Survivors include husband; daughters, Suzanne Shepherd (Mark), and Kelly Romeiser (Robert); son, Shane Smith; brother, Larry Wells (Annette); sister, Anita Jane Schmidt (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to United Cerebral Palsy. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.