Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marilyn G. “Mert” Smith, 78

Marilyn G. “Mert” Smith, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:50 PM

Marilyn G. “Mert” Smith, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 5, 2021.
She was born December 5, 1942 in St. Joseph to Harry and Lucille (Slocum) Wells.
Mert married Larry M. Smith on September 8, 1965. He survives of the home.
She worked at St. Joseph Cleaners which was a family business and the Tupperware Distributor.
Mert loved babysitting her grandchildren. She was an avid letter and poem writer; just ask Betty Stunz! Mert loved bowling and visiting the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Van Ginkel; and stepmother, Josephine Wells.
Survivors include husband; daughters, Suzanne Shepherd (Mark), and Kelly Romeiser (Robert); son, Shane Smith; brother, Larry Wells (Annette); sister, Anita Jane Schmidt (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to United Cerebral Palsy. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories