Marilyn Grace (Baird) Gillenwater, 87, of Barnard, MO, passed from this life on Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

Marilyn was born on December 16, 1933, in Hamilton, MO. Her parents were Lessing Marquand II and Norma Janice (Schuster) Baird. She had lived in the Bolckow/Barnard area for the past 60 years. She graduated from Penny High School, in Hamilton, MO.

She was known as the “Dog Lady of Barnard”, for raising AKC dogs in the area. She had driven the school bus in Barnard for 13 years and had once been a crew chief for area corn detasseling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Pete Baird; and her husbands.

As a young woman she was involved with raising and showing American Saddlebred Horses and Tennessee Walking Horses. She was active for many years in the Barnard Saddle Club, and the Saturday morning Barnard coffee club. She was a member and attended the Barnard Christian Church.

She is survived by her 4 daughters: Kay Sadler, Smithville, MO, Robbie (Rick) Beck, Barnard, MO, Annie (Don) Townsend, Maryville, MO, and Jane (Lloyd) Jackson, Bolckow, MO; her sister in law, Jackie (Baird) Thorn, Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren: Justin Jackson, Lindsi Jackson, Sami (Heaven) Jackson, Allisha Beck, Shawn Beck, and 7 great grandchildren; and her beloved caretakers: Lisa, Monica and Madison.

No formal visitation is planned, and a PRIVATE family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO

Friends may stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, after 2 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, until Friday, October 1, 2021, to sign the register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Barnard Christian Church, 403 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423, or to the Barnard Historical Society/Depot, PO Box 101, Barnard, MO 64423.