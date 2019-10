Obituary

Marilyn J. Paxton

1946-2019

Marilyn J. Paxton, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born June 28, 1946.

Marilyn married Mannuel Paxton in December 1963; he preceded her in death on June 8, 2006.

She was a Past President of American Legion Auxiliary, Post 287 and a member of First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Bessie (Giffin) Curnutt; brothers, Col. John R. Curnutt, USMC and Walter Preston Curnutt.

Survivors include sisters, Martha Louise Ferguson, Barbara Ann Frankum (Dale), numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO.