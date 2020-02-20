Marilyn J. (Tunks) McMillen, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born on December 27, 1934 in Daviess County, near Weatherby, Missouri on her great-grandfather, Albert Wigglesorth’s farm. She was the daughter of Billy and Leona (Goucher) Tunks.

Marilyn was raised on the farm of her great-grandfather, John Tunks, a Century farm, near Fairport, Missouri. She attended Liberty District #42 one-room school for all eight grades. She rode her horse (Beauty) most of the time. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1952.

Marilyn attended the summer semester (1952) at Maryville State Teacher’s College in Maryville, Missouri. She planned to be a teacher, but her mother had other plans for Marilyn. So, she attended Missouri Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, 1952-1955, graduated and became a registered nurse. As a nurse, she held many jobs in staff, teaching, and management. She held positions at Missouri Methodist Hospital; Sister’s Hospital; Noll Memorial Hospital, Bethany, Missouri, where she was Director of Nursing; Heartland Regional Medical Center, where she developed and implemented the Admitting Nurse and Pre-Admission Testing Department and was Supervisor from 1984 until 2009; she was an office nurse for Dr. C.S. Grant, MD; she was a nurse coordinator for the American Red Cross flu & vaccine clinics; and worked for Specialized Support Services for almost five years, retiring in 2015.

She was active in the community wherever she lived. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star for over fifty years, serving as Worthy Matron, District Deputy, Grand Representative to Puerto Rico and State Officer (Grand Adah) in 1998. She served as President of the Missouri State Grand Representatives Club in 2007. She belonged to the Missouri State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, Major Molly Chapter, serving as Chapter Regent, District Director and State Historian 2008-2010 and State Librarian 2010-2012. She later joined St. Joseph DAR Chapter so she did not have to drive so far. For 15 years, Marilyn was a camp nurse for the Royal Family Kids Camp for abused children ages 6 to 12 years, sponsored by the First Christian Church. She belonged to Eagles Lodge #49 Auxiliary, serving in many officers including Auxiliary President 2015-2016. She implemented CPR Classes for the South Harrison Elementary School Teachers, taught nursing classes at Trenton Junior College; was president of the Northwest Director of Nursing organization; was a member of the State Board of Nursing and the American Nurses Association; was a member and served as president of the Beta Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Fi Sorority in Bethany, Missouri; served on the Country Club Zoning Board and once served as the secretary of the Pony Express Credit Union. These are only a few things she was involved in over her lifetime.

In addition to her professional life, Marilyn was also a member of First Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. She served as secretary to the Administrative Board, Deacon, Elder, choir member and helped serve at the Open Door Food Kitchen and chaired various committees.

Marilyn went back to college and graduated in 1982 from Ottowa University, Ottowa, Kansas with a B.A. in Health Care and M.A. in Hospital administration. She did this while working full time!

Marilyn married Bernard W. McMillen June 14, 1959 at her family church, Pleasant Hill Christian Church near King City, Missouri. They were married sixty years. Bernard survives of the home. They were blessed with two sons, Scott (Debbie) McMillen of Liberty, Missouri, and Eric (Kelly) McMillen of Maysville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Joshua (Stacey) McMillen of Kansas City, Missouri, Ethan McMillen of Kansas City, Missouri, Jordan McMillen of St. Joseph, Missouri and Jada McMillen of St. Joseph, Missouri and one great-granddaughter, Margot Grace McMillen.

She is also survived by a brother, Gary (Barbara) Tunks of Van Cleave, Mississippi, and a niece, Cynthia Killgore of Cameron, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William John Tunks, and one niece, Kimberly Tunks.

Marilyn loved her four grandchildren. Watching the boys play basketball was her life for many years and she a seldom missed a game. Jada, the only granddaughter, was very special to Marilyn, as they enjoyed shopping, sharing secrets and just being girls together. Jada took the place of the girl Marilyn always wished she had. What fun she had with all her grandchildren!

Marilyn dedicated her life to her family, her sons, her grandchildren and her nursing profession.

Even though she was busy in her community, behind the scenes, she was always a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and nurse. She loved being a nurse, helping those who needed her, even in her retirement. She always said, “As long as I can be of help to those less fortunate, then that’s where I’ll be, retired or not!” She loved being outside, digging in the dirt, camping, fishing, traveling and watching the birds. She loved animals. She really was a country girl at heart.

Farewell Services: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The Family suggests memorial gifts to Royal Camp Kids.