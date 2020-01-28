Clear

Marilyn Josephine (Soltys) West, 86

Rosary: Friday, January 31st, 2020 9:45 AM @ Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, January 31st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Marilyn Josephine West
March 19, 1933 - January 26, 2020

Marilyn Josephine (Soltys) West, 86, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly Sunday. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley J. and Catherine (Rakowski) Soltys, brother Frank Soltys, infant sister Catherine and sister Dorothy (Soltys) Hansen.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth D. West II, daughter Lisa Catherine West, sister-in-law Alice Shue, nieces and nephews Shirley Lawyer, Patricia Murphy, Paula Winfrey, Laura O'Hara, Larry Shue, Cory Shue, Chris Shue and several grand nieces and nephews including grand niece, Kim Soltys Smith.

Marilyn was a Central High School graduate, attended Missouri Western University and worked as a stenographer in several insurance and legal offices locally and in Huntsville, Alabama. She enjoyed homemaking, sewing, seamstressing, crocheting and an appreciation of fashion. She prayed on her rosary once a day. In addition, she enjoyed sports especially basketball and football.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled Friday, January 31st at 10:00 am located at the Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will precede the service at 9:45 am.

In honor of Marilyn's love for both the color red and the Chiefs, please dress in spirit.

