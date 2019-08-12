Marilyn's Obituary

Marilyn Joyce (Kurtz) Cobb, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep, 10 August 2019, at LaVerna Senior Living with her daughter, Penny, at her side.

She was born 28 July 1941 in Cameron, Missouri. Her parents were Harry William and Leila Irene Kurtz of St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Clarence Cobb on 15 November 1958. They had four children.

They lived in Whitesville, Missouri, from January 1968 to September 1998, where the kids attended school in King City.

She worked at Shady Lawn Nursing Home for 27 years and then at a Deli. In 1998, they moved to Savannah where she lived out her life. She enjoyed baking goodies and giving them away to all her neighbors and friends. Some called her "Cookie Lady".

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Clarence Cobb II, and her brother William Harry Kurtz.

Survived by sister-in-law Sharon; daughters Penny (Larry) Kuhnert, of Denton, Kansas, Tammy (Gregory) Schneider, of Virginia, Robin Wildes, of Florida; grandchildren Nikolaus, Stephanie, Melaney, Michelle, Perry, Johnathan, Cassandra, Amanda, Marilyn, and Reagan; step grandsons Daniel and Ryan; several great grandchildren including Connor and two step great grandchildren; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Savannah Missouri United Methodist Church on Saturday, 17 August 2019 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. We will have food, share memories, stories and tears.

The family will gather at Bennett Lane Cemetery following the celebration for her inurnment.

Memorials to Andrew County Backpack Buddies, so that no child has to go hungry.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.