Marilyn Kunzler 70, of St. Joseph, MO

Marilyn's Obituary

Marilyn Kunzler 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph . Marilyn Miller (Merm) was born February 8, 1949 in Russell, Kansas. She was the daughter of Maxwell and Vivian (Dawson) Miller.

Marilyn was born into a musical family hearing from an early age music played and sung by her siblings and parents. She began learning piano from her grandmother. Marilyn’s love of music was encouraged with vocal and flute lessons.

During her high school years, Marilyn won recognition at district and state music contests in both instrumental and vocal divisions.

Marilyn was known for her sense of humor and sharing herself with others. She volunteered at the Russell City Library, was active in Russell Congregational Church, the Order of Rainbow for Girls, Girl Scouts, and many school organizations. She graduated from Russell High School in 1967 and from Fort Hays State College in 1972, where she majored in music. She was a member of the music honors society Sigma Alpha Iota and worked in the music department library.

She taught elementary music in Northeast Kansas schools including Troy, later working as a counselor in Wathena, having earned a Master’s Degree from Fort Hays State University in 1979.

She married Dwayne Kunzler on January 10, 2004, joining him in their music business and teaching lessons to many children and adults.

Before her last illness, she was giving flute, piano, and voice lessons.

Marilyn was preceded in death by father, Max Miller, mother, Vivian Miller.

Survivors include, husband, Edward Dwayne Kunzler, Sr. of St Joseph, brother, Tim Miller of Hays, KS, brother, Doyle (Betty Smith) Miller of Branson, MO, sister, Gwendolyn Johnson of Hays, KS, sister, Emilie Miller of Elk Grove Village, IL, brother-in-law, Roger (Gail) Kunzler of Agency, MO, step-daughter, Tania Dawn Clymer of Saint Joseph, MO, step-daughter, Kimberly (Jack) Wright of Amazonia, MO, step-son, Edward Dwayne Kunzler, Jr. of Pennington Gap, VA, sister in-law, Kathy (Samuel) Cupp, 11 grandchildren, Allison, Ashley, Hannah, Haylee, Hudson, Jackson, Madison, Makayla, Samantha, Stephanie, great-granddaughter, Courtlynn and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Abundant Faith Church of God. Pastor Mark Smith, officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Abundant Faith Church of God . Mrs. Kunzler will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.