Marilyn Louise Jermain, 75

Marilyn Jermain gained her angel wings at her home on November 27, 2021, with her family by her side just as she wanted. Marilyn was born on October 15, 1946, to Paul and Magdalene Schieber.

On April 8, 1967, she married her best friend Ray Jermain. They lived in Conception Jct., MO, all of their 54 years of married life. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University for two years. Marilyn worked at the Conception Abby Printery House for two years and as a US Post Office Postmaster substitute for 25 years. Most importantly she was a part of the Jermain farm for 54 years as a homemaker and farmer with her husband Ray.

She was a beloved wife, mom and grandma during her incredible 75 years of life. Marilyn’s life seemed too short, but those who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time she stayed here.

Her impact on the people in her family and community was widespread and heartfelt. She loved all, was always positive, never seemed to have a bad day, and proved herself nearly invincible even when cancer raged in her for over 16 years. She never complained and always said she was just fine.

Her passions were traveling with Ray to all 50 states, feeding others the most amazing food, helping on the farm, rocking babies, watching her kids and grandkids play sports, and most importantly, just being with her husband Ray and their family of 29.

We will miss Marilyn dearly, but are grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Jim and Dennis Schieber), and two brothers-in-law (Dick Henry and Gene Effinger).

Survivors include husband Ray of the home; sons Tim (Terri) Jermain of Conception Jct, Scott (Dana) Jermain of Raymore, Kevin (Rachel) Jermain of Liberty; daughters Shelly (Jerry) Deen of Conception Jct, Traci (Miah) Johnson of Raymore; fifteen grandchildren (Zach, Ben (Sarah), Nate, Matt, Jordan, Lauren, Ashton, Shea, JRay and Liana Jermain; Bryce, Josie and Sydnee Deen; Peyton and Kadyn Johnson) and one great grandchild (McKenna Jermain). She is also survived by brothers Jerry (Rita) Schieber, Harry (Mary) Schieber, Paul (Susie) Schieber, Tony (Cleanne) Schieber, Ray (Liz) Schieber, Kenny Schieber and sisters Kate Henry, Liz Effinger, Dette (Stephen) Meyer, Peachie (Jerry) Schmitz and Diane (Harv) VanNordstrand, plus many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at St. Columba Church. The service time will be 10:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery.

The family will meet with family and friends on Tuesday November 30, 2021. Wake service begins at 6 PM at St. Columba Church with visitation to follow until 8PM.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.