Marilyn Louise Moppin, 70, of Platte City, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Marilyn was born February 4, 1950 in Leavenworth, KS to Earl Theodore “Jim” and Elsie Louise (Oberdiek) Moppin. She grew up in Weston, MO, graduating from West Platte High School in 1968. Marilyn then attended the Career Academy of Medical Assisting College in Kansas City, MO, before becoming a Medical Assistant Instructor herself. She taught at Concord Career College in Kansas City, MO for over 15 years before her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farley, MO, her family being among the founders and builders of the current church in 1912. Marilyn loved teaching, reading, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Ronald Moppin. Marilyn is survived by daughters Tiffany (John) Black and Tami Inojos; grandchildren Anthony Nelson and Tyriq Williams; great granddaughter Scarlett Nelson; sister Peggy (Steve) Tyler; sister-in-law Darlene Moppin; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date.