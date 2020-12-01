Clear
Marilyn Phillippe, 85

Marilyn Philliippe , 85, passed away from this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care from complications due to pneumonia.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Marilyn Philliippe , 85, passed away from this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care from complications due to pneumonia. Marilyn was born in Guilford, Missouri, on March 18, 1935, to Emmett and Lula Goforth.
Marilyn graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1953, always maintaining good grades and was active in sports and school sponsored clubs.
Marilyn married Loren Phillippe on October 9, 1953, and celebrated 67 years of marriage before her passing. Loren survives of the home in St Joseph.
After moving to St. Joseph, she worked at the County Courthouse, years later at Zales Jewelers and then several as the office manager at Chafen Body Works.
Survivors include: son, Randy Phillippe, Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Lisa Phillippe, Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ryan and Logan Phillippe, Zoe, Mia and Ava Masterpole; brother, Courtney (Mariam) Goforth, Stanberry, Missouri; sisters, Dee Baker, South Dakota, and Carol Weiderholdt, Overland Park, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fay Goforth; brother-in-law, J.R. Baker.
Due to current COVID concerns, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

