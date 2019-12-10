Marilyn V. Hamilton: November 15, 1964 - December 8, 2019

Marilyn V. Hamilton, 55, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

Marilyn was born on November 15, 1964 in Des Moines, IA. Her parents were Harry and Joan (Browning) Hamilton. She had lived in this area most all her life.

She graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Junction, MO. She had worked at NOCOMO Industries, in Maryville., and had baby-sat her niece and nephew.

Marilyn liked to crochet, to watch NASCAR especially Dale Earnhart, JR., and Princess Diane and the British Royal family. She was of the Methodist faith.

Her brother Kurt Hamilton preceded her in death in the early 1990’s.

Her survivors include her mother, Joan Hamilton, Maryville, her father, Harry Hamilton, Rulo, NE; 2 sisters, Carolyn Hansen, Maryville, and Nancy (Kenneth) Johnson, Clearmont, MO; her nephew, Michael Johnson, Port Smith, AR, her niece, Cassie (Mark) Lang, Sydney, IA; and 2 great nephews, Max and Cole Lang.

Marilyn's body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, December 15, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO. No formal visitation Is planned.

The burial will be at a later date in the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO.