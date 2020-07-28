Marilynne (Heckman) Grider, 80

Marilynne (Heckman) Grider passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mosaic.

Born April 27, 1940 to Henry & Lena Heckman and raised in Fillmore, MO, the youngest of 12.

Mary loved Jesus and many gospel groups, and you would often find her playing the Gaithers with tears rolling down her cheeks. She loved family gatherings and time spent with family were her most precious treasures. She was often up for a good game of pitch and claimed to be the champion. She was a mama bear when it came to her kids, even when they were grown. She loved a good laugh and even liked a fight every now and then to “feel alive”.

She leaves behind four children: Sherri Morgan (Bruce), Mike Grider (Barb), Jeff Grider (Angie), and Carel Grider; sisters Dorothy Hagee, Eva Pryor, and Norma Barton; Grandchildren: Marie, Natasha, Chris, Justin, Josh, Joey, Nick, Cody, Nathan, Jessie and Gabe, as well as many great-grandchildren. She loved all their spouses like her own. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carrell Grider; four brothers: Lyman Heckman, Charles Heckman, Elton Heckman, and Bob Heckman; four sisters: Verna McHugh, Esther Johnson, Alberta Beeler, and Lola Pierpoint.

Mrs. Grider has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.