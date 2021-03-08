Clear
Marion Elizabeth Pettigrew (Stoos), 87

Marion Elizabeth Pettigrew (Stoos) passed away February 27, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Marion was born August 19, 1933 to William (Bill) and Elizabeth Stoos (Wall). She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Curtis Pettigrew on May 6, 1955. Marion worked at the Commercial Credit Corporation for a few years and then operated a childcare business out of her home in South Myrna Manor for over thirty years. She provided daycare for hundreds of families and cared for several second-generation children. It was important to her for each child to receive a Christmas gift from her every year they were in her care. She was famous among the children for her fantastic grilled cheese sandwiches.
Marion was a Christian and had faith in her Lord. She loved to talk and visit with friends and family. She had the kindest heart, knew no anger, and always lived on the sunny side of life. She lived to see her children happy, loved to spend precious time with her grandchildren, and adored her two nieces, Marion (Randy) Mecca and Katie (Mike) Smith.
Marion is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Meder, and her sister, Dorothy Farr. She is survived by her husband, Curtis; son Tom and his wife, Beate of Shawnee, Kansas; son Greg and his wife, Susan of St. Joseph, Missouri; son Shawn and his wife, Mandy of Kidder, Missouri; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family would also like to give a special thank you for the care provided by Fruedenthal Home Healthcare and to the staff at the Country Squire Retirement Community.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

