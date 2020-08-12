Marion "Gene" Eugene Sutton, 87

Marion "Gene" E. Sutton 87, of Clarksdale, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. He was born July 6, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Dorothy and William Sutton. He attended Benton High School, and he served in the United States Navy. He was the Owner and Operator of Gene's Tile Service for over 50 years, retiring at age 79. He enjoyed John Wayne Westerns, spending time with his grandchildren, and he was the prayer warrior for his community. Gene was a Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Sutton, and daughter, Gina Spaeth. Survivors include: daughter, Susan Barnes, Bonham, TX, son Mark (Liz) Sutton, Clarksdale, MO, grandchildren: Tyler (Natalie) Spaeth, Lindsey (Mark) Prince, Ryan (Shawna) Barnes, Sara (Isaac) Brooks, Josh Sutton, and Nathan Sutton, and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and live stream: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Mark Prince officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Asera Care Hospice. Online condolence, obituary and live stream: www.ruppfuneral.com.